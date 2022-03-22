EBENSBURG – More residents in the Ebensburg area are advised to boil their water because of a line break on Mini Mall Road.
On Monday, a boil water advisory was put into effect for the area served by the Ebensburg Municipal Authority. The advisory expanded Tuesday to include the Giant Eagle Plaza.
The initial advisory was issued for Mini Mall Road and Zeman Drive areas in Cambria Township.
According to a statement from Ebensburg Borough, the water company cannot confirm when the advisory will be lifted.
The borough is advising a boil water advisory as loss of pressure can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.
Low pressure may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches, according to the statement.
Once the line is repaired and service is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.
A SwiftReach call was issued to all customers who are registered to receive SwiftReach notifications and the others were contacted by telephone.
