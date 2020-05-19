EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough Council voted on Monday night to award contracts for two small-scale sewer projects in the borough, the replacement of a drain valve at one of the borough’s reservoirs and repairs to the Ebensburg Airport runway.
Both sewer contracts went to low bidder Snyder Excavating, of Vinco. One of those contracts, in the amount of $18,900, was for the extension of a new sewer main along the section of North Cherry Street between West Horner Street and West Alton Street. The other, in the amount of $9,900, was for the extension of a new sewer main behind several residences in the 200 block of West Horner Street.
The contract for rehabilitation of the Ebensburg Airport runway was awarded to Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt, of Hollidaysburg, which submitted the low bid of $278,100, according to Dan Penatzer, borough manager. The award was made conditional upon approval of the bid documents by the state Bureau of Aviation.
Laurel Management, of Johnstown, received a $41,470 contract for the replacement of a drain valve at the smaller of the borough’s two reservoirs; the company was the lowest of four bidders for that contract.
Also on Monday night, the council voted to approve the construction of an interior wall at the borough office, 300 W. High St., because of safety concerns – including, but not limited to, concerns related to the spread of COVID-19. The wall is to be built in the foyer of the building, restricting public access to the section of the building that houses borough officials’ and staff members' offices.
The move was approved by a 6-1 vote; Theresa Jacoby was the only councilor to vote against it.
“In the short term,” said Penatzer, “I think these COVID issues are going to continue for some time, but we’ve considered this now for several years, anyway – certainly every time there’s an incident at a municipal building that you read about. For the security of employees, we think it’s an opportune time to build that short wall, install a buzzer access and have a window into the front office for transactions.”
“The intention is not at all to limit the public’s access to the building,” said Doug Tusing, council president. “It’s to control the access and make sure that staff knows when somebody’s coming in and can visually see that it’s not a threat of any kind.”
Penatzer also provided an update Monday on the status of the borough’s 2020 sidewalk project, which began on May 11 on East Crawford Street; the removal of trees there is nearly complete. A stormwater line has been installed in the 300 block of East Sample Street, and borough crews have completed the replacement of catch basins on East Sample Street.
