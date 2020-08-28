EBENSBURG – Ebensburg Borough officials moved this week to award contracts for the resurfacing of Ebensburg Airport’s runway and of streets in the borough’s northeastern quadrant.
The contract for the street project went to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., of New Enterprise, Bedford County, whose bid of $382,274.40 was the lowest of four bids received, according to Dan Penatzer, borough manager. That bid came in well under the $455,000 that the borough had estimated the project could cost.
The contract for the runway resurfacing was awarded to Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt, of Hollidaysburg, whose low bid came in at $278,100.
Both votes by council were unanimous.
