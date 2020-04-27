Ebensburg Borough Council voted Monday night to award a $1.37 million contract for the installation of new sidewalks and curbs in the northeastern quadrant of the borough in 2020.
The project includes the installation of new sidewalks and curbs along streets north of East High Street and east of North Center Street. The contract was awarded to M&B Services, of Clarion, whose $1,371,061.79 bid was the lowest of six that were submitted.
Council had been scheduled to award the contract at its March meeting, but decided to hold off a month to determine how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would affect contractors’ ability to complete projects. COVID-19-related restrictions on construction projects in Pennsylvania are scheduled to be lifted on Friday.
Council voted 5-2 to approve a motion to remove the north side of the 600 block of East Crawford Street from the project in order to allow for the preservation of three large oak trees on the property at 609 E. Crawford St. Council members Cecilia Houser, Michael Owatt, Scot May, Theresa Jacoby and Jeffrey Ball voted for the motion, while Council President Doug Tusing and Vice President Dave Kuhar voted against.
Council also approved motions to seek a line of credit for the project with First Commonwealth Bank, to award a $32,000 contract for tree-cutting in the project area to Top Notch Logging and to “give special consideration” to property owners in the project area who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic; councilors noted that there may be a higher number of people who will need to stretch their payments over a longer period.
Also on Monday, council granted tentative approval to the Ebensburg Rotary Club to build a dog park next to the outdoor hockey rink at Lake Rowena. The club had previously proposed building the dog park on borough-owned land at the corner of South Caroline and East Triumph streets, next to the East End Playground, but residents of that area expressed opposition to the idea, and council asked the club to find a site further away from residential areas.
Also, Tusing noted that Pro Disposal will conduct spring cleanup in the borough on Thursday and Friday.
