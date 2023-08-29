EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg area is continuing to experience leaks in its water lines, which has prompted boil water notices for customers until repairs are completed.
Public Works Director Josh Surkovich told the Ebensburg Municipal Authority on Monday that a leak occurred in the area of Crestwood Estates, which prompted a boil water notice on Thursday. That notice was lifted on Tuesday.
Surkovich said that after consulting with the authority’s engineer, it was determined to replace the 4-inch cast iron pipe in the intersection with 6-inch PVC pipe.
“There’s no longer a sound of a leak out there, so everything seems to be OK right now,” he said.
According to Kelly Cook, borough manager, the cost of the pipe is approximately $6,000.
Surkovich said water lines near Lions Field are also being repaired.
Surkovich and representatives from the company that manages the borough’s water plant said that once a neighboring municipality is done temporarily purchasing their water, they will be able to track the difference in the water levels from the leaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.