EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg-area attorney Timothy Sloan has announced his plans for candidacy as judge on the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
Sloan has practiced in Cambria County for 35 years after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
He has operated Sloan Law Office, PC, in Ebensburg for the past 25 years, and serves as Guardian Ad Litem for Cambria County working to represent the interest of children in the court system.
He also serves as the solicitor for the Clerk of Courts Office, the Revloc Fire Company and the Cambria Township Fire Company, which is says is working to give back to the community he calls home.
Sloan previously served as a tennis coach for Central Cambria High School and is currently a member of the Ebensburg Rotary Club.
“Having the ability to bring families together through the adoption process, protect a child’s interest, or help people to find peace during a difficult time, I’ve seen first-hand the good that the legal system can do for the people of Cambria County. I believe I have the experience, temperament and expertise to serve the citizens of our community and I will always treat people and the law with the integrity and respect that is deserved. I will approach each case with compassion, fairness and impartiality,” Sloan said of his experience.
He added that he feels his experience can help serve the county.
“I am running for judge because I believe my experience and knowledge should be used to serve the people of Cambria County,” Sloan said.
Sloan noted that he has dedicated his career to representing the people of Cambria County and is excited for the opportunity to continue to serve.
“I have devoted my career to protecting the integrity of the law and representing the people of Cambria County,” he said. “I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the public as the next Cambria County judge.”
Sloan, a registered Republican, intends to cross-file for the primary election.
He and his wife, Karen, have three adult children and one granddaughter and reside in Ebensburg.
