Winners from the 25th annual Art in Bloom spring art show held at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg have been announced.
They include:
• Best of Show: Christopher Dumm, “Wood Spirits.”
• Painting: Beth Wheeler, “Hideaway,” first; Joanne Finkle, “Earth’s Three Shadows,” second; and Patti Ponchione, “On the Rocks,” honorable mention.
• Drawing: Alex Sossong, “Jordan Pond,” first; Gianna Virginia McFadden, “Ponce the Crested Gecko,” second; and Homer Holmes, “Out of the Mystic,” honorable mention.
• Photography: Diana Sharbaugh, “It’s Time?” first; Don J. Bearer, “Muskrat Love,” second; and Ruth Remillard, “Ballad of the Sun,” honorable mention.
• Dimensional: David Oatman, “Dieter’s Bowl,” first; Colleen Albright, “Shell of a Memory,” second; and Stacy Datsko, “Leave It Up To Tea,” honorable mention.
• Mixed media: Thom Kulp, “The Flight of the Fairy Godmother,” first; Karin Johnson, “Gregory,” second; and Donald Patcher, “Once Upon a Pond,” honorable mention.
• Mayor’s Overall Favorite: Shannon Hall, “Spring Sanctuary.”
• Mayor’s Choice: Susan Bennett, “Holy Name Palm Sunday Mass in the Power Outage.”
• Mayor’s Honorable Mention: Nora Stevens, “Taylor Swift Portrait.”
• People’s Choice: Karin Johnson, “Heading Home.”
