EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg Art in Bloom committee is accepting applications for the 25th annual Ebensburg Spring Art Show, which will be held April 29 and 30 at the Cambria County Courthouse.
Professional and amateur artists can enter. Applications can be submitted electronically at www.ebensburgpa.com/artinbloom, or hard copies can be picked up or dropped off at the borough office, 300 W. High St., Ebensburg, Pa. 15931.
The entry fee is $10 for each work entered, with a maximum of two works by each individual. Categories include painting, drawing, traditional photography, dimensional and mixed media.
Monetary awards will be given for each category as well as best of show, people’s choice, mayor’s choice, mayor’s overall favorite and mayor’s honorable mention.
The deadline for submitting applications is April 3.
Information: 814-472-8414 or dkoss@ebensburgpa.com.
