The Ebensburg Art in Bloom committee is accepting applications for the 22nd annual Ebensburg Spring Art Show, which will be held April 25 and 26 at the Cambria County Courthouse.
Professional and amateur artists can enter.
Applications can be submitted electronically at www.ebensburgmainstreet.com or hard copies can be mailed or dropped off at the borough office.
The entry fee is $10 for each work entered, with a maximum of two works by each individual.
Categories include painting, drawing, traditional photography, dimensional and mixed media.
Monetary awards will be given for each category as well as best of show, people’s choice, mayor’s choice, mayor’s overall favorite and mayor’s honorable mention.
The deadline for submitting applications is April 3.
Information: 814-472-8414.
