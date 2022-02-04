EBENSBURG – Power was restored to most customers in the Ebensburg area after a daylong outage Friday.
Warming stations were located at the Dauntless Fire Company, Central Cambria Middle School gym, the Ebensburg Borough Building Community Room and the Colver Presbyterian Church.
The Pittsburgh Gift Shop was also available for residents to charge their phones and get warm.
About a half-dozen people went to Dauntless to get warm.
“It’s difficult to open up shelters and warming stations because, No. 1, a lot of people don’t want to leave their homes,” Dauntless President Ron Springer said. “And, No. 2, a lot of places that we would use for maybe summertime shelters do not have generators that would provide heat resources, so there’s really no good reason to move them out of their home into a place that doesn’t have heat. So we’re limited as far as what we can do in the wintertime.”
The area lost power around 10 a.m., with Penelec citing the source of the outage to be inclement weather.
“Due to the winter storm that came through, we had quite a bit of ice buildup on a transmission line and that has affected three substations in the area,” Penelec spokeswoman Christy Hajoway said.
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Martynuska further explained that a “burnt-out” line and failed breaker at a substation contributed to the outage.
According to Penelec, over 99% of customers in Ebensburg Borough were without power and over 93% of customers in Cambria Township were without power.
Penelec reported that over 7,000 of its 62,202 customers in Cambria County were without power as of noon Friday, including 4,019 in the Ebensburg area. Power started coming on at night, and only 13 customers in Cambria County were still without power at 11 p.m.
According to Hajoway, the winter conditions made it difficult for crews to safely access the area to restore power.
“The crews have been working to get clearance to be able to go in and make the repairs,” she said at 4 p.m. Friday. “The wintry conditions have created treacherous terrain for our crews so we want them to be as safe as possible during the restoration process.”
REA Energy Cooperative customers in Ebensburg and Portage were also affected by outages. The energy cooperative reported about 1,200 customers who lost power before 9:30 a.m. Friday due to a power supply issue.
Power had been restored to most REA customers by 2 p.m.
Ready PA recommends that in the event of a power outage, individuals create or restock an emergency kit that includes a flashlight, batteries, cash and first-aid supplies.
It is recommended to have alternative charging methods for your devices that require power and sign up for mobile alerts.
During an outage, Ready PA recommends: to only use flashlights for emergency lighting as candles can cause fires; keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed; put on layers of warm clothing if it is cold outside; never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors, never use your oven as a source of heat, and if the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location that has heat to keep warm.
To report an outage to Penelec, customers are to call 1-888- 544-4877.
REA customers can call 800-332-7273 to report outages.
Individuals needing assistance can also call the Cambria County nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
