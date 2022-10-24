EBENSBURG, Pa. – While the High Street waterline replacement project in Ebensburg reached “substantial completion” last month, the municipal authority’s engineer told the authority that the project’s engineer was seeking an extension to complete the paving in the spring.
“The pipeline work is done and what we’re down to is the paving,” John Clabaugh, of Stiffler McGraw in Blair County, who serves as the Ebensburg Municipal Authority’s engineer, said.
Clabaugh said that the project’s engineer, W.A. Petrakis Contracting LLC, filed an extension on the paving season with PennDOT.
Clabaugh said that he received a call Monday afternoon from the contractor and they were going to complete the base of the trenches all the way up to the flush.
However two days ago, the contractor had originally planned to mill some of the areas and do a full lane with an overlay, which would be completed next week.
Clabaugh said the contractor is now asking the authority for an extension and wishing to come back in the spring to complete the work.
“His rationale for why he wants to make the request is if he were to go in and mill that material out and not get the right conditions to get that material placed to the acceptability requirements of the state, there could be an issue where you would have to come back out in the spring,” Clabaugh said.
Authority Chairman Jerry McMullen asked Clabaugh if any areas would be left in stone until spring and Clabaugh said that blacktop would be placed in all areas until spring and given a chance to settle over winter.
When asked her opinion, Borough Manager Kelly Cook said that she agreed continuing now could be a gamble with the weather.
Clabaugh told the authority that when he spoke to the contractor, they were aware that any extension would be at the risk of any extra materials cost being at the expense of the contractor and any extension delaying payment.
The authority voted to give the project’s engineer, W.A. Petrakis Contracting LLC, an extension on paving through May 31, 2023, with the understanding that they would incur any additional material cost and pending PENNVEST approval.
The project is along High Street from Triumph to Tanner streets, with the $2.2 million costs being split between a $1.2 million PENNVEST grant and a $1.5 million PENNVEST loan.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
