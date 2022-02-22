EBENSBURG, Pa. – The South Ebensburg 4-H Community Club is accepting new members for its cloverbud program.
This part of the group is geared toward children 5 to 7 years old with age-appropriate interactive projects.
The club meets at the South Ebensburg United Church of Christ on Wilmore Road at least once per month from April through September.
For more information, contact the Penn State Extension office at 814-472-7986 and request Stacie Hritz. The deadline to sign up is March 18.
Enrollment is also open for those aged 8 to 18.
For more information, contact the extension office or visit the Cambria County 4-H Facebook page.
