The Bulls on Thursday morning held off a late challenge from the Bears to secure a 27-23 victory in the 52nd annual Turkey Bowl, bringing an end to the latter squad’s three-year-long winning streak in the yearly Johnstown charity classic.
“It feels like it’s supposed to feel,” Bulls coach Bob Gardill said after the game. “Like we’re winners. In recent history, we’ve won a lot more than we’ve lost, and Thanksgiving turkey doesn’t taste the same when you lose.”
The temperature at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown on Thursday morning was in the 30s, and the sky was almost solidly overcast.
A light drizzle of near-freezing rain fell off and on, including throughout most of the second half.
Still, Gardill thought the weather was “perfect,” he said afterward.
“We didn’t see any sun, I don’t think,” he added. “Little bit of rain, little bit of snow, little bit of wind. It’s the right temperature, and no one pulled a hamstring.”
The Turkey Bowl benefits the local branch of the nonprofit organization Easterseals. The branch provides outpatient speech- and hearing-related services, including speech therapy, hearing evaluations and hearing aids, said Annette Shearman, manager of Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Johnstown-Somerset Division.
Sandy Roush, special events coordinator for the local Easterseals division, said that
Turkey Bowl participants raise approximately $12,000 to $14,000 each year in support of Easterseals, a total of more than $600,000 since the annual game became a charity event in 1972. It’s one of the organization’s biggest yearly events, Shearman added.
Gardill said the charitable aspect of the event is “why this is the best day of the year.”
“Easterseals does such a great job of helping the less fortunate – speech impediments, hearing impediments – and all of this money goes toward those folks that we should be helping as a community,” he added. “If you go to the Easterseals building here downtown, and you watch, and you see what they do to help these folks, who are great people, you just can’t help but promote that cause. I mean that genuinely. … The biggest reason that I do this is because all this money stays here to help the less fortunate, and they really do a great job. That’s a fact.”
The Turkey Bowl began 52 years ago as a backyard Thanksgiving football game between members of two neighboring families, the Crooks family and the Dovey family.
Over the decades, the annual tradition grew into a full-scale charity event, featuring cheerleaders, uniforms, referees, a concession stand and a band.
The two squads include local business and civic leaders who donate their time, money and skills to the cause.
The Bulls’ Brandon Vocco was named this year’s most valuable player.
