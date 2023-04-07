JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While many Christians will celebrate Easter on Sunday, those of the Eastern Orthodox rite who adhere to the Julian calendar will keep the observance on April 16.
The faithful will observe Holy Week, during which clergy and church members have been doing what they call “reliving the great mysteries of salvation,” which culminate with the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection.
Easter, or Pascha, is perhaps the most important day to Christians, as it provides the basis for faith.
Throughout Holy Week, parishioners participate in public prayers at divine services.
Praying, fasting and almsgiving have been the Lenten theme, and those practices are intensified during Holy Week.
The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, dean of Christ the Saviour Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, said Holy Week is the holiest time of the year, where faithful relive the steps of Christ from Palm Sunday to the Resurrection.
“We are right with him spiritually every day of the week, from the betrayal of Judas to the Mystical Supper to the steps of carrying the cross on Good Friday to the crucifixion and burial and to celebrating the feast of the Resurrection,” he said.
Bridegroom Matins will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
“This is a service that reminds us of the parables of Christ coming to earth,” Buczak said. “Scripture tells us the bride of Christ is the church.”
A Holy Unction service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the healing of soul and body and for the forgiveness of sins.
On Holy Thursday, the Liturgy of the Mystical Supper will be held at 9 a.m. At 7 p.m., the reading of the Twelve Gospels will be conducted.
A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m.
“We take the burial shroud around the church and we bury Christ in the tomb,” Buczak said.
At 8 p.m. April 15, Matins of the Resurrection will be celebrated.
“The service starts with the church being fully black, and then one candle light comes from the altar and the bishop carries it out, and that represents Christ coming out of the tomb,” Buczak said. “We process out of the church and the doors are closed behind us. The bishop pounds on the door and it represents Christ banging on the gates of Hades, and we go inside and all the lights are on, and we sing ‘Christ is risen.’ ”
On April 16, Hierarchical Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 9 a.m.
Buczak said the resurrection is the feast of feasts.
“As St. Paul says, ‘If it weren’t for the resurrection, our faith would be in vain,’ so we have no faith without the resurrection,” he said. “It is the most important day of the year and they call it the eighth day of the week. It’s a day that transcends time.”
Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese, which is headquartered in Johnstown, requested that his message to all the parishes of the diocese be delivered at the conclusion of Divine Liturgy.
“The reign of life has begun, the tyranny of death is ended,” Gregory writes. “A new birth has taken place, a new life has come, a new order of existence has appeared, our very nature has been transformed. This birth is not brought about by human generation, by the will of man, or by the desire of the flesh, but by God.”
He writes that faith is the womb that conceives this new life, baptism the rebirth by which it is brought forth into the light of day.
“The church is its nurse; her teachings are its milk; the bread from heaven is its food,” Gregory writes.
“It is brought to maturity by the practice of virtue; it is wedded to wisdom; it gives birth to hope. Its home is the kingdom; its rich inheritance the joys of paradise; its end, not death, but the blessed and everlasting life prepared for those who are worthy.”
He writes that this is the day the Lord has made – a day far different from those made when the world was first created and which are measured by the passage of time. This is the beginning of a new creation.
“On this day, as the prophet says, God made a new heaven and a new earth,” Gregory writes. “What is this new heaven? It is the firmament of our faith in Christ. What is this new earth? A good heart, a heart like the earth, which drinks up the rain that falls on it and yields a rich harvest. In this new creation, purity of life is the sun, the virtues are the stars, transparent goodness is in the air, and the depths of the riches of wisdom and knowledge, the sea. Sound doctrine, the divine teachings are the grass and plants that feed God’s flock, the people whom he shepherds; the keeping of the commandments is the fruit borne by the trees.”
He writes that on this day is created the true man – the man made in the image and likeness of God.
“For this day that the Lord has made is the beginning of this new world,” Gregory writes. “Of this day, the prophet says that it is not like other days, nor is this night like other nights. But still we have not spoken of the greatest gift it has brought us. This day destroyed the pangs of death and brought forth birth of the firstborn of the dead.”
“Oh, what wonderful news,” Gregory writes. “He who for our sake became like us in order to make us his brothers, now presents to his true father his own humanity in order to draw all His kindred up after him.”
Bright Week will be held April 16 through April 22, a week set aside by Orthodox Christians for the celebration of the resurrection.
“It is seven days celebrated as one, so for seven days, we celebrate the feast of the resurrection as if it is the same day,” Buczak said.
