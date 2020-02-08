The Eastern Cambria Chamber of Commerce will present a public informational event about identifying, understanding and preventing scams and identity theft on Wednesday at the Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave., Cresson.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. U.S. Postal Service inspectors will speak from 6 to 7 p.m., and a Mount Aloysius College cybersecurity professor will speak from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending should RSVP to info@easterncambriachamber.com. Non-alcoholic drinks, hot dogs and snacks will be available.
