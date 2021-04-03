In three short years He changed the lives

Of all who followed, every one

He spoke kindly and gently, begging all to repent

For He knew what was about to be done.

He would have to be mocked and scorned

Hanging wounded for all to see

He had to call out to His father above

He did this for you and for me.

We must not weep but praise the name –

Jesus! We call you and know that you hear

Our teacher, the prince of peace and Lord

With you leading, there’s naught to fear.

You arose and gave us reason to hope!

Leading many to follow and worship you alone

When the lights go out we are not afraid

For your promise of redemption is worldwide known.

Bless you dear Savior and thank you

For all you have done and still do

In the hearts and minds of the meek and searching

Today, we joyfully celebrate You!

Jean Croyle is a freelance writer and author who resides in Central City.

