In three short years He changed the lives
Of all who followed, every one
He spoke kindly and gently, begging all to repent
For He knew what was about to be done.
He would have to be mocked and scorned
Hanging wounded for all to see
He had to call out to His father above
He did this for you and for me.
We must not weep but praise the name –
Jesus! We call you and know that you hear
Our teacher, the prince of peace and Lord
With you leading, there’s naught to fear.
You arose and gave us reason to hope!
Leading many to follow and worship you alone
When the lights go out we are not afraid
For your promise of redemption is worldwide known.
Bless you dear Savior and thank you
For all you have done and still do
In the hearts and minds of the meek and searching
Today, we joyfully celebrate You!
Jean Croyle is a freelance writer and author who resides in Central City.
