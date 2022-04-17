WINDBER - Brendan Krouse walked away with iPhone 13 Pro and Molly McManus, of Boswell won diamond earrings during the MoneyMan Easter Egg Hunt held on Saturday at Windber Rec. Park.
Throngs of eager egg hunters filled the park under a dreary sky, which surprised organizers.
"We were very nervous with it being rainy," Katie Walker said on Sunday. "Five hundred people came to the event which was incredible."
There was 4,000 eggs hidden around the park with 7,000 pieces pf candy and other prizes inside, some with gift cards for local businesses.
Finders of the golden eggs took home top prizes of diamond earrings from Precious Metals & Diamond Co., which was a sponsor, or the iPhone.
Moneyman said Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Memorial Highway Chevrolet chipped in to get the event off the ground.
Walker also thanked Windber Municipal Authority, Windber Borough and ERA Sports.
