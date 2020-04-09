The Humane Society of Cambria County has a hip-a-dee-hop plan to brighten Easter.
The Easter Bunny will visit neighborhoods in Cambria County on Friday and Saturday, Humane Society Executive Director Jessica Vamos said.
“By doing this, we hope to bring some tradition to those who are unable to practice their normal Easter Day celebration,” Vamos said Thursday in a news release.
An adoptable 6-year-old Doberman pinscher named Shultz will accompany the bunny.
“We hope by including our adoptable animals of the shelter, we will increase their chances of finding a furever home,” Vamos said.
Residents who know an individual or organization, such as a nursing home, who need an encouraging visit from the Easter Bunny and Easter Dog can request a visit by messaging the Humane Society of Cambria County Facebook page.
With no set locations at this time, the bunny and dog could pop up anywhere.
All visits will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines by remaining outside of all buildings and homes.
No one will be allowed to pet Shultz, she said.
The Humane Society remains closed to the public but continues to conduct adoption and intake appointments.
