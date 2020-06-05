An East Taylor Township woman faces a rash of criminal charges, accused of breaking into a home and at least two unlocked vehicles, authorities said.
Township police charged Diane Marie Wilcox, 33, with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal intent and receiving stolen property.
Police Detective Paul Deffenbaugh said Wilcox entered a Lower Echo Road home and two vehicles, making off with money, bank cards and credit cards.
Wilcox was taken to the booking center in Ebensburg Friday night to await arraignment.
