On Wednesday, East Taylor Township will begin enforcing its ordinance requiring the posting of street address numbers at residences and businesses, township officials announced.
Residences “shall prominently display” their address numbers, according to the requirements of the ordinance.
The number is to be conspicuously placed on, above or at the side of the main entrance so that it is readable from the street. Numbers that are at least three inches tall are to be used.
Where the entrance of a residence is more than 50 feet from the street or not clearly visible from the street, the number shall be placed “along a walk, driveway or another suitable location as near as conveniently possible to the street” so that it can be read from the street; a second set of numbers must be placed on a mailbox or other suitable post or otherwise mounted at the intersection of the driveway and the street.
All “commercial and industrial structures” shall display their address numbers – over the main entrance to the structure where possible. Numbers at least four inches tall are to be used, and no other numbers or words are to be placed within two feet of the address number.
Apartments, townhouses, shopping centers and other collections of multiple units with only one assigned street number shall display that number at the main entrance using numbers at least four inches tall.
Numbers for individual units shall be displayed on, above or to the side of the main door of each unit.
