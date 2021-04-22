A controversial order directing all East Taylor Township residents to provide the township with photo identification has been withdrawn, at least temporarily.
“We are going to re-look at it,” Rickey Price Jr., chairman of the township supervisors, said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I get the residents’ concern. I want to make it more clean.”
The directive was mailed to many township residents prior to the supervisors’ March meeting. It cited a recently passed “moving” ordinance that requires those moving into any township residence to obtain a $5 permit and provide information about adult occupants.
While other municipalities have moving ordinances, East Taylor supervisors’ decision to extend the requirement to all current residents brought backlash at the March meeting.
The letter received by Crystal Edwards, of William Penn Avenue, and other residents included a permit application.
“We are asking all current township residents to fill out the application and return it to the township secretary, along with a copy of the driver’s license and/or photo ID for all occupants in the household that are 18 years of age and older,” the letter reads. “The township needs to have an accurate count of the township population in order to be able to apply for grants and such.”
The ordinance calls for a fine of up to $600 for non-compliance.
Edwards considers the request an overreach, noting that the U.S. Census Bureau provides the official population figure for each municipality. At Wednesday’s meeting, she stressed it is not enough simply to put the requirement on hold.
“Putting this paper together is very misleading to the public,” Edwards said, noting that the ordinance does not mention current residents. “There are still people who think they are going to be fined because they don’t have a driver’s license. Because of this letter that was sent out, they are living in fear.”
She demanded to know when the issues would be reviewed during a public meeting.
“Whenever we get around to it,” said David Raho, township solicitor. “We are not working on your deadline.”
Price said the main purpose of the ordinance and the inclusion of current residents is to combat blight. Having identification information makes it easier to track property owners and file legal documents, he said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.