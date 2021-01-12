An East Taylor Township man has been charged with raping another resident of the William Penn Avenue group home where he lives.
Cody Keith Sanner, 22, allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint on Friday afternoon at the facility in the 2500 block of William Penn Avenue.
Sanner, who East Taylor police said has a neurological developmental disability, told investigators he is formerly from Meyersdale, according to court documents filed with District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi in Vinco.
When asked if he knew why police were questioning him, he told them “Yes, because I raped (the alleged victim),” the criminal complaint says.
Sanner was arraigned Friday before District Judge Kevin Price on four felony counts: attempted rape and three counts of rape, including rape of a mentally disabled person.
He was also charged with making terroristic threats.
He was taken to Cambria County Prison after failing to post $7,500, which is 10% of $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25 before Zanghi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.