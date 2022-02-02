EBENSBURG, Pa. – A trial for an East Taylor Township man accused of firing a shotgun outside a home last year has been postponed while the defendant is evaluated at a state hospital.
Judge Patrick T. Kiniry issued a stay before the non-jury trial was to start Wednesday, complying with orders issued by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in November and December.
Krumenacker’s order states that Jerry Lee Daugherty III, 32, will be transported from Cambria County Prison to the Torrance State Hospital Forensic Unit for an evaluation after he allegedly violated the terms and conditions of his supervision.
The order says that court proceedings shall be stayed until after a physician’s report is received by the court.
Daugherty was accused in January 2021 of firing a gun outside an occupied home when he was not permitted to possess a firearm.
On Wednesday, defense attorney John Messina asked the judge to remove Assistant District Attorney Eric Hochfield from the case, as he said his client would prefer to have District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer prosecute the case. Kiniry said that Neugebauer assigns prosecutors to cases and denied the motion.
Messina also asked Kiniry that court proceedings be closed after Daugherty incorrectly identified a person in the courtroom’s gallery as someone who has open cases against him and requested that that person be removed. Kiniry denied the request.
Daugherty also raised concerns about how his case was handled before Messina was his attorney, how previous judges handled his case and alleged health privacy law violations by the police who released details of his arrest.
Daugherty was charged in January 2021 with two counts each of discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and false identification to law enforcement officers.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to investigate a shotgun being fired on Parkhill Drive on Jan. 21, 2021.
Police said they were taken to a trailer by a neighbor and found Daugherty, who allegedly told police his name was Matt Smith, with a loaded Stevens 12-gauge shotgun and other firearms and ammunition. Daugherty told police at the time that he had heard someone prowling outside and fired in “self-defense,” according to a criminal complaint.
Police said they found pellet marks on the neighbor’s garage near an occupied structure. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.