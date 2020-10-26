VINCO – An East Taylor Township man was ordered on Monday to stand trial, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in August, authorities said.
Alec Syvester Lovejoy, 18, of the 500 block of Thrasher Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint, township police allege that Lovejoy assaulted the girl on Aug. 11.
Lovejoy reportedly admitted to the assault.
Charges against him included involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
Lovejoy is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.