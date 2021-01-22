An East Taylor Township man, who is banned from possessing firearms because he takes medical marijuana, was jailed Friday, accused of firing a shotgun outside a home that had people inside, authorities said.
Township police charged Jerry Lee Daugherty III, 31, of the 300 block of Parkhill Drive, with two counts each of discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and false identification to law enforcement officers.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to investigate a shotgun being fired on Parkhill Drive at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
A neighbor led police to a trailer where they found the man inside. Daugherty, who told police his name was Matt Smith, had a loaded Stevens 12-gauge shotgun and other firearms and ammunition.
Daugherty reportedly said he fired in “self-defense” when he heard someone prowling around outside.
Police said Daugherty was carrying a knife in his pocket and a medical marijuana card in his wallet, which bars him from possessing firearms, the complaint said.
Police said they found pellet marks on the neighbor’s garage near an occupied structure.
No injuries were reported.
Daugherty was arraigned on Friday by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $80,000.
