An East Taylor Township man is facing felony charges following a criminal trespassing incident Sunday evening.
Jeffrey R. Sand, 52, of the 300 block of Jesse Lane, has been charged with one felony count each of burglary and theft, along with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.
According to a criminal complaint filed with on-call District Judge Kevin Price, East Taylor Township police were called to a family disturbance Sunday afternoon in which Sand allegedly entered a nearby home without permission and removed six to eight rifles from the residence.
When making contact with Sand, officers said they observed a handgun on his right hip in an unbuckled holster while Sand was uncooperative with police questioning.
Sand eventually agreed to answer one question, the criminal complaint says, allegedly telling police he entered the residence to retrieve the firearms.
The Cambria County Specialized Emergency Response Team was called to assist because Sand initially refused to comply with law enforcement officials.
East Taylor police returned to the scene with assistance from SERT officers and were able to take Sand into custody, police said Sunday.
The criminal complaint says Sand was also found to be a person not to possess or receive firearms.
He was arraigned Sunday evening by Price and is in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10% of $20,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.