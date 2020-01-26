An East Taylor Township home sustained “extensive” damage Sunday – likely due to an issue with a pellet stove, responders said.
The blaze damaged a longtime firefighter’s home – and an effort was underway Sunday to help him, Deputy Fire Chief Alan Buchan said.
Crews were sent to the scene at 10:31 a.m. to find the brick home emitting heavy smoke, East Taylor Fire Chief Tom Buchan said.
But no injuries were reported, he said.
“The homeowner discovered it and contacted us,” Tom Buchan said, noting the resident evacuated by the time crews arrived minutes later.
Jackson Township, Franklin and Conemaugh fire departments were called in for backup.
Tom Buchan said a state police fire marshal was notified and the fire was deemed to be accidental. Because of the extensive damage, the power has been disconnected from the site.
Alan Buchan said an account through 1st Summit Bank was being established to raise funds to support their colleague, Rick Price, under the “Price Fire Donation Fund” name.
Clothing is being accepted at the department’s Donruth Lane station, he said.
Sizes are as follows: shirts (XL), pants (38 by 32) and shoes (size 13).
Price is staying with extended family, Alan Buchan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.