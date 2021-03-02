Police say a man called for a paid ride early Tuesday and then robbed the driver in East Conemaugh, resulting in gunfire, but no injuries.
According to East Conemaugh police Sgt. James Schatz, the man apparently planned the incident, calling for a paid-ride service and then pulling out a gun on the driver when he arrived on the 300 block of Oak Street just before 4 a.m.
It is not believed the two individuals knew one another, he added.
"But this was an isolated incident," Schatz said during an interview inside East Conemaugh Police Department's office Tuesday. "And, fortunately, no one was injured."
Police did not say how much money the man was able to obtain, but police already have a list of suspects, he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police were working to interview at least four people about the incident.
Schatz said no charges were likely to be filed Tuesday, describing the matter as "ongoing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.