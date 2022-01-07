WINDBER – An East Conemaugh man was arrested inside a woman’s Paint Township apartment on New Year’s Day when police interrupted an alleged assault.
It was the third time since September that Cody Oakley, 24, of the 200 block of Railroad Street, was arrested and charged with assaulting the woman at the Washington Street residence, Windber police Chief Andrew Frear said Friday.
In the latest incident, police were called to the apartment in the 1900 block of Washington Street, where the alleged victim opened the door, the criminal complaint said. She allegedly told police she was being assaulted by Oakley.
As described in the court document filed with District Judg William Seger in Windber, she said Oakley tried to strangle her and she was thrown into a wall and kicked and bitten for more than an hour.
Oakley was arraigned on Jan. 2 by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was initially sent to Somerset County Jail, but was released after posting bond on $15,000 bail.
The earlier incidents occurred on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, court records show. In the first, Oakley was charged with defiant trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct.
A week later, he was charged with breaking into the apartment and attacking the woman in her bed, the criminal complaint said.
He was charged with criminal trespass-breaking into a structure, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Oakley waived his right to a hearing on all of the September charges and is being placed on the trial list at Somerset County Courthouse.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @Photo- Griffer57.
