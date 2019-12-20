EBENSBURG – An easement agreement secured recently by the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority clears the way for the creation of a trail spur linking Duman Lake County Park to the Ghost Town Trail’s C&I Extension, according to authority officials.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the authority, announced the agreement with the landowner, Colonial Hardwoods Inc., at Friday morning’s meeting of the authority. Both parties have signed the relevant document, Kitner said, and it is expected to be officially recorded at the Cambria County Courthouse by Wednesday.
“We got the easement, and we’re ready to build the trail,” Kitner told authority members during Friday’s meeting, adding that the trail is scheduled to be built during the upcoming construction season.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said he was pleased to hear that the county-owned park, which he called “a great asset to Cambria County,” could soon be connected to the popular Ghost Town Trail. The project could lead to more use of Duman Lake County Park, including as a trailhead and camping destination for Ghost Town Trail users, he said.
“It’s going to give trail runners, bikers, walkers, hikers (the ability) to say, ‘You know what, I’m going to take a different avenue today,’ and it’s going to bring them to the park,” he said.
“I can see trail users camping out at Duman Park. It’s a win across the board for Cambria County and the entire region.”
Duman Lake County Park is located along Route 271 in Barr Township, north of Belsano.
The 71-acre park features wooded areas, picnic pavilions, campsites, horseshoe courts, volleyball courts, a basketball court, a ball field, an exercise trail and swingsets. It is adjacent to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Duman Lake.
The planned route of the trail is roughly a mile and a half long and follows old logging roads for part of its course, Kitner said. The project would include the construction of at least one bridge.
The first attempt to link Duman Lake County Park to the Ghost Town Trail happened several years ago. Project leaders secured easements allowing the trail to be built across several pieces of land. They had already hired a construction company, planned a groundbreaking and set out stakes along the planned trail route when they learned at the last minute that one landowner had decided not to grant an easement after all.
“We had to put it on hold,” Kitner said.
Later, that landowner sold the property to Colonial Hardwoods, and project leaders were able to successfully negotiate an easement.
