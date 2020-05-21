NANTY GLO – Workers on Wednesday and Thursday tore down a blighted building in Nanty Glo, county redevelopment officials said.
The yellow-sided duplex at 995-999 Roberts St. was the seventh of eight blighted structures to be torn down under a $137,419 contract between the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County and contractor Earthmovers Unlimited, of Kylertown.
“We started the demolition yesterday, and the property is down,” Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, reported during Thursday’s meeting of the Cambria County Board of Commissioners.
The funding for the demolitions came from Cambria County’s Act 152 demolition fund, which is funded by a $15 fee collected on certain types of deeds and mortgages. Act 152, which authorizes counties to collect those fees and use them to pay to tear down blighted structures, was signed into law in 2016, and Cambria County opted in in 2017, becoming the second county in Pennsylvania to do so.
The other structures that have been torn down as part of the Earthmovers Unlimited contract were two homes in the Moxham section of Johnstown and one home each in Ebensburg and Portage, as well as former commercial properties in Gallitzin and Summerhill.
The last structure that will be demolished under the contract is a former commercial property at 415 Cleveland St., Lilly – the former Lilly Academy of Martial Arts and Aerobics.
Daly estimated that Act 152 allows Cambria County to remove seven to 10 blighted structures per year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.