Workers on Thursday tore down a blighted building in Lilly, Cambria County redevelopment officials announced.
The former Lilly Academy of Martial Arts and Aerobics building, located at 415 Cleveland St., was the eighth and last structure to be demolished under a $137,419 contract between the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County and contractor Earthmovers Unlimited, of Kylertown.
The funding for the demolitions came from Cambria County’s Act 152 demolition fund, which is filled by $15 fees collected on certain types of deeds and mortgages. Act 152, which authorizes counties to collect those fees and use them to pay for the demolition of blighted structures, was signed into law in 2016, and Cambria County opted in in 2017, becoming the second county in the state to do so.
The other properties demolished under the contract with Earthmovers Unlimited were two homes in the Moxham section of Johnstown and one home each in Ebensburg and Portage, as well as former commercial properties in Gallitzin, Summerhill and Nanty Glo.
Other notable properties demolished using Act 152 funds in Cambria County include the former Van Heusen shirt factory in Northern Cambria and the former Northern Cambria Public Library.
“Cambria County is seeing the benefits of Act 152 throughout the county,” Commissioner B.J. Smith said. “The shirt factory and library in Northern Cambria were demolished after years of being an eyesore, and we recently have seen improvements in Nanty Glo and Lilly.”
