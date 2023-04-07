PORTAGE, Pa. – Earth to Moon, a NASA-funded mobile exhibit built by faculty, staff and students at St. Francis University, will be on display Thursday April 13 through May 6 at Portage Public Library, 704 Main St., Portage.
The exhibit consists of a futuristic panoramic display of Earth and the Milky Way as viewed from the surface of the moon, a 3D-printed moonscape of the Apollo 17 mission landing site, lunar meteorites, simulations of regolith (broken rock and dust), lunar images and other learning materials.
The exhibit aims to inspire children’s curiosity about the world around them, excite the Artemis generation about space exploration and engage them in creative thinking and problem- solving.
Self-guided hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15, a guided tour will be offered.
Four planetarium shows will be offered on the second floor on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required.
At 1 p.m. April 22, Patton resident Don Freeburn, a retired engineer who worked for NASA in support of the Apollo moon landings, will highlight points of the exhibit and its relevance to NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the moon for new science and technology goals.
Information: 814-736-4340.
