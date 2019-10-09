Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is encouraging Pennsylvanians to submit requests for absentee ballots well before the Oct. 29 deadline.
State law requires applications for absentee ballots to be submitted no later than one week before Election Day. For this year’s Nov. 5 municipal election, the deadline falls on Oct. 29. Absentee voters must return their voted ballot to their county election office by Nov. 1.
This is the first election that Pennsylvania voters can apply online for an absentee ballot. In the three weeks since the application site’s launch, more than 13,000 voters have used it to request an absentee ballot, representing one-third of all absentee ballot applications received.
“The new online application is a great option that has already been embraced by thousands of voters,” Boockvar said. “We strongly urge Pennsylvanians planning to vote by absentee ballot to submit their application as soon as possible.”
By requesting absentee ballots and returning them well before the deadlines, voters can ensure that their votes will be fully counted and their voices heard, Boockvar added.
“We don’t want any eligible Pennsylvanian to miss the chance to cast their ballot,” she said.
Deployed members of the military, Pennsylvania students attending out-of-state colleges or universities, individuals with illnesses or disabilities, and individuals who will be away from their municipality on business on Election Day are eligible to vote by absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot applicants must supply basic voter registration information, specify a reason for applying to vote absentee and provide their driver’s license or PennDOT ID number. If they do not have a driver’s license or PennDOT ID, they must give the last four digits of their Social Security number. If a voter has neither, they must present a copy of an acceptable photo ID.
Absentee voters can designate an agent to deliver the absentee ballot application and completed ballot if they are physically unable to do so.
For additional information, call 1-877-VOTESPA or visit www.votesPA.com.
