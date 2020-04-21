Commissioners in Cambria and Somerset counties said they are still digesting Act 15's impact on county government – and upcoming tax deadlines.
But taxpayers hoping to save a few bucks on their annual tax bills still have to send in their payments by April 30 regardless, officials from both counties said.
While separate deadlines later in the year could be modified, Cambria County Chief Clerk Michael Gelles and Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbara confirmed the 2% early discount window will expire at the end of the month.
"If you're trying to save (on real estate tax costs), you should pay it now," Gelles said, noting that it's an approach many county taxpayers take. "Otherwise, on May 1 the amount goes to face value until June 30."
Among a list of moves permitted by Act 15, local governments – boroughs, townships and counties – can waive penalties imposed on tax bills beginning July 1. That penalty is 10% at the county level.
Somerset Commissioner Colleen Dawson and Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said the counties have time to decide whether to waive penalties.
If so, the move will have to be done by resolution, Dawson said.
As of mid-April, Cambria County's real estate tax collection revenue was behind by a little more than $1 million compared to last year, Gelles said. But that could quickly change between Monday and April 30, he added.
Somerset County Commissioner Gerald Walker said his county's payments were approximately $17,000 ahead compared to 2018-19.
"That's commendable," fellow Somerset Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes added, "because I know a lot of people out there are facing serious economic circumstances right now."
By law, Pennsylvania property owners have until December 31 to pay their county tax bills, although counties are entitled to impose penalties later in the year.
