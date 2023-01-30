JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Early Childhood Alleghenies, which was organized through The Learning Lamp, has launched a recruitment campaign in Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Fayette and Westmoreland counties aimed at bringing more child care workers to the region.
“Child care as an industry has historically struggled with high turnover,” The Learning Lamp President and CEO Leah Spangler said in a release. “Wages for entry-level positions are often lower than other entry-level jobs that are far less demanding, and COVID only made matters worse.”
Spangler added that nationally, there are roughly 100,000 fewer workers in the child care field now than there were before the pandemic.
Early Childhood Alleghenies’ campaign consists of rollout of a new website – ecalleghenies.org – television commercials, curated social media posts, billboards, newspaper ads and more.
The campaign’s goal is to highlight the benefits of working in child care, from making a difference in young learners’ lives to the opportunity to earn a college degree for free.
Early Childhood Alleghenies’ shared services alliance is made up of 46 child care providers with 814 staff at 95 locations that serve more than 4,500 children in 13 counties, with The Learning Lamp as the alliance hub for the group.
Learning Lamp organizers have spent nearly two years securing grant funding to develop and launch this endeavor.
For more information, visit ecalleghenies.org.
