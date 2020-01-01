Angelique Beeks called herself blessed after giving birth to the area’s first baby of 2020.
Novah Brionna Beeks arrived at 4:37 a.m. Wednesday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Beeks was the first of six newborns to ring in the new year at the Johnstown hospital.
The baby girl entered the world nearly two months early – at 3 pounds, 8 ounces and 16 1/2 inches.
“She’s a real blessing,” Beeks, of Altoona, said, wearing a radiant smile.
Beeks said her daughter wasn’t expected until Feb. 23.
Beeks was taken to Altoona Hospital and then to Johnstown where Novah was delivered via caesarean section.
Novah is being cared for in Memorial’s Level 3 Regional Intensive Care Nursery.
“It’s just a blessing that she came out as healthy as she is,” Beeks said. “I was in such good hands with all the nurses.”
Beeks, a single parent, has three children – ages 4 to 19.
“Her brother and sisters can’t wait to meet her,” she said.
Each year, The Tribune-Democrat publishes a story and photograph of the first baby of the new year.
The New Year’s Baby was popularized by a series of covers for The Saturday Evening Post created by Joseph Christian Leyendecker. From 1907 to 1943 he made more than 300 covers, each depicting a baby and a timely cultural topic.
Novah enters the world with a mother who is filled with optimism.
“My main goal is to get her home with us and love her as much as possible,” Beeks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.