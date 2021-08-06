Highland Regional Park now has a new sign in place to better assist visitors, thanks to Life Scout Gavin Arone of Boy Scouts of America Troop 622 in Roxbury.
Just weeks before the 16-year-old moves out of Pennsylvania, he worked tirelessly to complete his Eagle Scout project.
“It’s inspiring to have a lasting effect on the area,” he said.
Arone has been a scout since he was 5 years old, and throughout the years he’s repeatedly made time to keep up with that aspect of his life.
“It betters me as a person,” he said.
Between school, work and sports, Arone had to figure out how to keep everything balanced, and he credits scouting for providing the skills to do so.
He also thanked his mother, Michele Rager-Stefanik, for helping him stay focused.
“I’m extremely proud,” she said.
Rager-Stefanik assisted her son with organization throughout his project and on Friday the hard work paid off when they saw the sign Arone designed cemented into the ground.
Measuring four feet by six feet the aluminum composite sign features directional arrows at the “Y” in the park road pointing to the facility’s recreational options, such as football and tennis on the left and hiking and baseball on the right.
Arone started the project July 14 after discovering the need for the sign and dedicated roughly 80 hours to working with the park board and graphic artist Krystal Whetzel, of RPM Signs, to complete the work.
It was paid for through donations from Kabler-Thomas Financial Group, Tami Lowman and Sandi Chobany.
“It just kind of all fell into place,” Rager-Stefanik said.
Arone’s original project was to build an arbor at the Richland Cemetery, where his brother’s Eagle Scout project is – a flower bed and cross – but the work wasn’t feasible.
The scout didn’t mind the change, though, because he has a personal connection to Highland Regional Park.
He said he and his brother, Ivan, spent countless hours at the baseball field when they were younger.
Knowing he’s now improved the area meant a lot to him.
Arone and his mother will be moving to North Carolina in a few weeks, but they expect the sign to last for years if not decades after.
“What’s nice is this sign will be here forever, even if we’re not going to be,” Rager-Stefanik said.
