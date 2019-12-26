A local engineering and design firm’s employees donated nearly $28,000 to charities – many of them in the Cambria-Somerset region, company officials said.
The money was raised through a combination of employee donations, employee fundraising and a corporate match, with charities selected by a committee of employees within each office, EADS officials said in a release to media.
Ten organizations from Cambria and Somerset counties received donations this year, among 33 total, the company said.
The EADS Group, Inc. has approximately 250 employees in nine offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.
Since 1971, employees of The EADS Group have contributed over $300,000 to charity.
The EADS Group Charitable Foundation Fund is administered by the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies.
