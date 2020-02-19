Occupants from two apartments were evacuated Wednesday while Johnstown firefighters battled a fire inside their Jacoby Street duplex.
As of 4:15 p.m., crews were focusing on the second floor and attic of the brick home.
One resident, John Gaydos, said he just got home from work when his neighbor alerted him of the fire. A wall heater may have been to blame, he said.
"Fortunately, everyone's OK," said Gaydos, who lives on one side of the residence with his girlfriend and their two dogs.
Gaydos said his next door neighbor and his two children also exited the home safely.
Johnstown Firefighters closed off Jacoby Street to fight the fire. They tapped into hydrants from as far away as Bedford Street and ran lines more than 600 feet to the home, which was on the 1000 block of Jacoby Street.
Check by for more details as they become available.
