CRESSON, Pa. – A well-known donut chain is coming to Cresson.
Massachusetts-based Dunkin' – known for generations as Dunkin' Donuts – has a location under construction on the Admiral Peary Highway.
The location is being built on land acquired by a New Jersey-based limited liability company in 2022, online property records show.
The site is along a retail district that sits between Cresson's railroad overpass and Mount Aloysius College.
Dunkin' operates or franchises more than 12,000 locations across the United States.
This would be Cambria County's fourth. The others operate in on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, the Westwood Plaza in Lower Yoder and Route 22 in Cambria Township.
An opening date for the Cresson eatery was listed only as "coming soon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.