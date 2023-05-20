CRESSON, Pa. – A well-known donut chain is coming to Cresson.
Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ – known for generations as Dunkin’ Donuts – has a location under construction on Admiral Peary Highway.
The location is being built on land acquired by a New Jersey-based limited liability company in 2022, online property records show. The site is in a retail district that sits between Cresson’s railroad overpass and Mount Aloysius College.
An opening date was listed as “coming soon.”
Dunkin’ operates or franchises more than 12,000 locations across the United States.
This would be Cambria County’s fourth Dunkin’. The others operate on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, in Westwood Plaza in Lower Yoder Township and on U.S. Route 22 in Cambria Township.
