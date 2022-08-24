WINDBER – A Central City woman faces criminal charges, accused of running from police while still wearing handcuffs after she was arrested for DUI, authorities said.
Windber police charged Kiara Marie Snyder, 23, of Walnut Street, with DUI, escape, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
According to a complaint affidavit, police stopped Snyder’s vehicle in Paint Township on June 2 and found that she was driving with a license that was suspended due to a past DUI.
After a field sobriety test reportedly showed Snyder was intoxicated, she was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car. She allegedly climbed out of the car and ran away while still wearing the handcuffs, the affidavit said.
She was later found at the Pit Stop on Pomroys Drive and was taken to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, where she refused a blood test, the affidavit said.
Police allegedly found a stamp bag, a spoon with burn marks and $2,000 inside her vehicle.
Snyder waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before William Seger, of Windber. She is being held in Somerset County Jail.
