A Johnstown woman was jailed Sunday, accused of spitting in the face of a police officer and kicking him in the shin during a DUI arrest, authorities said.
City police charged Felise M. Roberston, 58, of the 1300 block of Solomon Street, with aggravated assault, DUI and a summary traffic citation.
According to a criminal complaint, city police were at Sheetz on Central Avenue at 12:13 a.m. Sunday when Robertson drove up in a 2018 Chrysler SUV. Police asked her to stop and shut the engine off when it appeared that she was going to slam into the space barrier.
An officer said he could smell alcohol and Robertson said she had two drinks at a local bar and two drinks at a Lorain Borough event, the complaint said.
Police conducted a field sobriety test and Robertson was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, where she refused to take a blood-alcohol test, the complaint said.
Robertson allegedly punched an officer, spit in his face and kicked him in the right leg, the complaint said. Emergency room staff placed a spit shield on her face and Robertson was taken to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street.
Robertson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
