SALIX - A Windber man will stand trial in Cambria County, accused of injuring a teenage woman in the head-on crash while being under the influence of multiple drugs, some of which he tried to hide after the crash, authorities said.
Robert Joseph Davis, 39, of the 2200 block of Forest Hills Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix. The case will be heard in Cambria County court.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Richland Township police, Davis drove his vehicle across the roadway into the path of an 18-year-old South Fork woman, colliding head-on.
The crash happened at 1:55 p.m. on July 8.
The woman needed knee and shoulder surgery, police Detective Thomas Keirn said.
“She went through a lot,” he said.
After the crash, Davis allegedly tried to hid “a brick (48 stamp bags) of heroin in the base of a large tree near the crash site,” the complaint said.
Police at the scene said Davis was confused, disoriented and collapsed on the roadway before he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Blood test showed 10 illegal drugs in his system including methamphetamine, Ecstasy, methadone and fentanyl, the complaint said.
Davis was charged with aggravated assaulted by vehicle while DUI, driving under the influence of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving under the influence of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and several summary violations.
Davis remains free on bond.
