SOMERSET, Pa. – A Stoystown man has been charged with aggravated assault, accused of being drunk when he crashed his truck, ejecting the front-seat passenger through the windshield and sending him to the hospital with a head injury, authorities said.
Bernie James Smeak, 29, of Trostletown Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a complaint affidavit, state troopers from the Somerset barracks happened upon a rollover crash on Somerset Pike around midnight on Aug. 15.
Smeak was driving a Ford F-150 when he lost control while reading a text message on his cellphone, crashing the truck and ejecting the passenger, the affidavit said.
Troopers found the male passenger lying on the road, bleeding from a head wound, and Smeak standing near the truck. A back-seat passenger had walked away from the crash, the affidavit said.
Numerous alcohol containers allegedly were found at the scene, and troopers performed first aid on the passenger until EMS arrived.
Smeak had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and unsteady balance, the affidavit said. He reportedly told troopers that he “didn’t know what happened” after they left Sandy’s Bar in Boswell.
Smeak and the passenger were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where Smeak refused to take a blood test, the document said.
Troopers obtained search warrants for medical records of the two men. The passenger suffered multiple bone fractures and lacerations. Blood was drawn from Smeak within two hours after the crash, which allegedly showed a blood alcohol content of .195%.
Smeak was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI and several traffic summaries. He is free on bond.
