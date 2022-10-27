JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Westmont woman was arraigned Thursday, accused of assaulting a Johnstown police officer following a two-vehicle crash on Napoleon Street, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Judy L. Kempitsy, 56, of the 600 blook of Tioga Street, with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, obstructing administration of law and three traffic violations, including failing to yield the roadway.
According to a complaint affidavit, Kempitsy was driving a 2015 Ford station wagon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when she allegedly crashed into a vehicle at Napoleon after leaving a bar.
The driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze told police she had the green light and was getting off the Johnstown Expressway by Napoleon Street and was hit by another vehicle. The driver and a passenger refused medical treatment.
Kempitsy was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where she refused to take a blood test.
She was taken to the Public Safety Building, on Washington Street, where she attempted to strike an officer after a handcuff was removed, the affidavit said.
Police said they had to carry Kempitsy into a holding cell.
She was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
