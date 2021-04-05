A Nanty Glo woman was jailed Sunday, accused of fleeing a DUI crash that injured another driver in Jackson Township, authorities said.
Jackson Township police charged Andrea Rose Little, 38, of the 1000 block of Hill Street, with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving injury while not having a valid driver’s license, DUI and related counts.
According to a criminal complaint, Little was driving a Hyundai Elantra when she allegedly crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander at the intersection of Admiral Peary Highway and Mile Hill Road.
Little left the scene and turned up later at a convenience store.
Police said the driver of the SUV was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with a broken leg.
A Cambria County 911 dispatcher told police that a convenience store employee reported a woman in the restroom washing off blood in the sink, the complaint said.
Police said when they found Little in the restroom, she told them, “I am washing away souls.”
Little reportedly said that “she had baptized the devil awhile back” and “so since we’re friends, we decided to play deal or no deal,” the complaint said.
Little said she had snorted cocaine or heroin.
Police said they found Little’s identification in a purse that she left in the Hyundai that was registered to a Connecticut company.
Little told police that a friend let her take the rental car to fill out job applications. She was taken to the hospital for a blood test.
Little was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
