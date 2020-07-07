A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of injuring a police officer during a DUI traffic stop in January.
James Allen Moore, 37, of the 100 block of Hull Avenue, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
East Taylor Township police charged Moore with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI-incapable of safe driving, disorderly conduct and two traffic violations.
According to a criminal complaint, police Detective Paul Deffenbaugh attempted to stop a 1999 Dodge pick-up truck on state Route 271 on Jan. 19 for a faulty brake light. The vehicle reportedly sped away on the snow-covered roadway, traveling 61 mph in 35 mph speed zone.
The truck stopped and Moore reportedly began yelling at Deffenbaugh, demanding to speak to his lawyer, the complaint said.
Deffenbaugh said he ordered Moore from the vehicle for a field sobriety test after detecting the odor of alcohol.
Moore allegedly resisted arrest, injuring Deffenbaugh's arm and wrist, the complaint said.
Moore remains free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
