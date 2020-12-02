Wintry road conditions on Tuesday were the apparent cause of a fatal head-on collision between a pickup truck and a tri-axle dump truck on Route 56 near Armagh, according to authorities.
The driver of the pickup truck, 58-year-old Joel Edward Bundy, of the DuBois area, was pronounced dead by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. at the scene of the crash near United High School in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.
State police in Indiana reported that the tri-axle truck involved in the crash was headed east on Route 56 at around 2:51 p.m. Tuesday when it hit a patch of snow and ice on the road, skidded into the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming GMC Sierra pickup truck being driven by Bundy.
Overman reported that official rulings on the cause and manner of Bundy’s death were still pending as of Wednesday. Bundy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the coroner added.
The driver of the tri-axle truck was named by state police as Darren A. Rapp, 55, of Altoona. Rapp and the three passengers in Bundy’s pickup truck were transported by Indiana-based Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of minor injuries.
The state police investigation into the crash was ongoing Wednesday. Volunteer firefighters from Armagh-East Wheatfield, Brush Valley and Clyde assisted at the scene.
